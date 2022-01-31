Ionia DPS K-9 dies due to illness

An undated courtesy photo of Ionia Department of Public Safety K-9 Blocker. (IDPS via Facebook)

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — The Ionia Department of Public Safety announced on Facebook that the department’s first K-9 died Saturday morning.

K-9 Blocker came to the department in 2014 and helped form the first K-9 team in the department’s history. He was known for his high work drive and being an excellent tracker, according to IDPS.







In the memory of K-9 Blocker

Blocker worked with his partner, Officer Jennifer Skorka, during his more than seven years of service. During his time with the department, IDPS said he visited several classrooms and was loved by several children.

IDPS posted the following statement on Facebook Sunday morning: