Ionia DPS K-9 dies due to illness

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — The Ionia Department of Public Safety announced on Facebook that the department’s first K-9 died Saturday morning.
K-9 Blocker came to the department in 2014 and helped form the first K-9 team in the department’s history. He was known for his high work drive and being an excellent tracker, according to IDPS.
Blocker worked with his partner, Officer Jennifer Skorka, during his more than seven years of service. During his time with the department, IDPS said he visited several classrooms and was loved by several children.
IDPS posted the following statement on Facebook Sunday morning:
“Ionia DPS is saddened to announce the passing of K-9 Blocker yesterday morning after a short illness.
“Blocker came to our Department in 2014 and was teamed with his Handler, Officer Jennifer Skorka, forming the first K-9 Team in Department history. Blocker had a high work drive and was an excellent tracker. He also had a soft side as he went to many classrooms and visited with hundreds of children and patiently let everyone pet him.
“Blocker was just a month short of his 10th birthday, and honorably served the Ionia community for 7.5+ years.
“Condolences to Officer Jennifer Skorka on the loss of her partner and friend.
“RIP K-9 Blocker, you will be missed.”Ionia Department of Public Safety