Ionia District Court postpones some cases due to COVID-19

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The 64-A District Court in Ionia is postponing some cases because of COVID-19, but will remain open, the court said in a statement.

It said any hearings and civil cases may be adjured upon request. Requests may be done by the vulnerable person or on their behalf.

It has also adjured all jury trials until further notice.

The court also said criminal defendants who are not in custody may have hearings postponed upon request.

To request an adjournment, you may contact the court by phone at 616.527.5346 or at 616.527.5349. You may also email apalmer@ioniacounty.org or rmorseau@ioniacourt.org.

Those who don’t appear without contacting the court could be defaulted in civil cases and could be issued warrants in criminal cases.