IONIA. Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden loss of its only K-9, Dinar.

The dog had been with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office since 2013. He was only 8 years old.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says Dinar became sick suddenly and passed away in the night recently.

An undated courtesy photos of Dinar.

Dinar was the department’s only K-9.

Ionia County Undersheriff Andrew Bucholtz says they will explore getting a new police dog when funding becomes available.