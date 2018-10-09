Ionia County

Ionia County sheriff announces retirement

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 05:05 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 06:03 PM EDT

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Ionia County Sheriff Dale Miller has announced that he will be retiring this year.

Miller made the announcement Tuesday at an Ionia County Board of Commissioners meeting. His retirement will go into effect on Dec. 8.

Miller began his career in law enforcement with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office in 1986 and was elected sheriff in 2012.

His replacement will be appointed by a committee made of other Ionia County officials. There are two years remaining on Miller’s term.

