Ionia County man wins $1M from Michigan Lottery

Ionia County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Generic Michigan lottery 031417_305116

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia County man has won $1 million after playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker instant game.

The player, who chose to be anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Mobil gas station at 2524 North M-52 in Webberville.

“I was having trouble with a tire going low on my car, so I stopped to fill it up and buy a sandwich and that’s when I got the ticket,” the winner said in Michigan Lottery press release. “I scratched the ticket in the car and got so excited I forgot to even eat the sandwich I bought.”

The winner decided to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 instead of annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to pay bills, share with family and put the rest in savings, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 