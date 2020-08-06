Ionia County man wins $1M from Michigan Lottery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia County man has won $1 million after playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker instant game.

The player, who chose to be anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Mobil gas station at 2524 North M-52 in Webberville.

“I was having trouble with a tire going low on my car, so I stopped to fill it up and buy a sandwich and that’s when I got the ticket,” the winner said in Michigan Lottery press release. “I scratched the ticket in the car and got so excited I forgot to even eat the sandwich I bought.”

The winner decided to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 instead of annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to pay bills, share with family and put the rest in savings, according to the Michigan Lottery.