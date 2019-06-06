Ionia County

Ionia County: E. coli in Grand River; avoid contact

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 10:30 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 10:30 AM EDT

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials are warning people to avoid contact with the Grand River in Ionia County after discovering high levels of E. coli in the water.

The Ionia County Health Department says June 3 river samples taken at Kent Street in Portland and Bridge Street in Saranac showed high levels of E. Coli. The geometric mean of the Saranac sample was 1,257 E. coli per 100 mL and 1,181 E. coli per 100 mL at the Portland locations.

It's unclear what led to the elevated E.coli levels.

The no body contact health advisory is in effect until water conditions improve. The health department says the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy will conduct additional tests.

