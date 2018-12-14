Ionia County court offers bench warrant amnesty

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Ionia County’s 64A District Court is offering an early Christmas gift to people wanted on bench warrants: show up at court to clear your warrant, and you can walk away without worrying about jail.

Judge Raymond Voet says the amnesty program runs through Feb. 1, 2019 and is open to the people wanted on 1,487 bench warrants issued by 64A District Court.

People can clear their warrants by showing up at the court’s probation office at 100 W. Main Street in Ionia during regular business hours. The court will process amnesty requests weekdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People who owe fines and costs will be allowed to resume a payment schedule, and those who missed a court date will get a new date.

Voet said reviewing year-end numbers, the court decided now would be a good time to offer amnesty. He called the program a “win-win,” saving time and money for the court system and preventing the wanted person from missing work while in jail.

To find out if you have an active bench warrant, contact the district court at 616.527.5346.