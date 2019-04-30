Ionia Co. man wins Mega Millions drawing

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved A sign graces the door of the Michigan Lottery office in Lansing. (March 14, 2017)

PEWAMO, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia County man won a $1 million prize from the Michigan Lottery this month.

Thomas Heckman's Mega Millions ticket matched the five balls drawn on April 5 with the numbers 08-22-24-38-64.

The 73-year-old man purchased the winning ticket at Oakwood Lounge, 108 E. Main St., Pewamo, about 30 miles west of Lansing.

Heckman of Pewamo said the money would allow him to “live comfortably.”

“I usually buy a ticket every week,” Heckman said in a press release from the Michigan Lottery. “It was the talk around town that someone had won on the Mega Millions, which reminded me to check my ticket. When I did, I realized I had matched five numbers to win $1 million. All I could think was: ‘I’m the big winner!”

Mega Millions drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets can be purchased online or at 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.