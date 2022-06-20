IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia County Central Dispatch is warning residents about a scam that claims dispatch is selling T-shirts.

According to dispatch, the message states, “Dear (your name here), Ionia County Central Dispatch E911 shirt 10$ OFF ready to order now (and a hyperlink listed, to click on to place an order).”

“Please be aware of these scams. We will not send messages to someone that involves any money from 911,” the Ionia County Central Dispatch said in a press release. “…We will never send a message to sell you something.”

If you get a similar message, you’re asked to delete the message and not click on any links within the message.