ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An employee died after falling from a lift at a home improvement store near Ionia, deputies say.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Menards store in Orange Township, located at 3063 South State Road, according to the Ionia County Office of the Sheriff.

Deputies say the store employee, a 26-year-old man from Ionia, was working on an elevated platform machine when he accidentally fell about 20 feet to the concrete floor below.

He was treated on scene and then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. The man’s name was not released Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office described it as an industrial accident, saying no foul play is suspected and no criminal offenses were committed. A preliminary investigation indicates safety equipment was working but was likely not used properly, according to deputies.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Ionia County Medical Examiner’s Office will take over the investigation.