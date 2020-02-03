Ionia Co. deputies look for home invasion, stabbing suspect

NORTH PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed two people during a home invasion in North Plains Township early Sunday morning.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:40 a.m. on Pear Street near Washington Street in the village of Hubbardston.

Deputies say a man broke into a home when he was confronted by two people who lived there. The intruder then attacked the residents and used a knife to stab and harm them. The suspect left the home in an unknown direction, authorities say.

One person suffered serious injuries and the other suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a smaller built white man who is about 25 or 30 years old. He was wearing a brown coat with a hood and baggy jeans. Deputies say the suspect possibly had facial hair.

At this time, authorities say the motivation behind the home invasion is unknown. It is also unknown if the suspect had a car.

Anyone with information or seen suspicious activity in the Hubbardston area is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616.527.0400.