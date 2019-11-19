Ionia Co. court offering break on bench warrants

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The 64-A District Court in Ionia is holding an amnesty period, allowing people with bench warrants to show up to clear up their legal trouble.

People with bench warrants for failing to pay fines and costs can set up payment plans. Those with warrants for failure to appear can schedule new court dates. The warrants will then be dismissed.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of amnesty should go to the 64-A District Court probation department between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Jan. 3.

Only 64-A District Court warrants are covered. If you have a warrant out of another court, you could still face consequences including arrest.