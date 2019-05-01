I-96 fix leads to lane closures in Ionia County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File — A construction barrel on a Michigan highway.

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been a few days since construction closed I-96 in Ionia County, but the highway headaches aren’t over yet.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says through noon Friday, drivers can expect lane closures on eastbound I-96 between Sunfield Road and exit 73 for Portland Road/Grand River Avenue in Portland. While workers will be repairing the road at nighttime, the lane closures will remain in place during the day as the concrete cures.

The roadwork is part of a $9.4 million project to replace the Cutler Road overpass and fix the highway from Sunfield Road to the Ionia-Clinton county line.

MDOT closed I-96 Friday night to demolish the old bridge, reopening the highway around 10 a.m. Sunday. Cutler Road over the highway remains closed until the new bridge is in place, which is expected to happen in mid-October.

