PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the name of the man who died in a fiery wreck on I-96 near Portland last week.

Michigan State Police on Thursday identified the driver at Sean Conyers, 53, of Detroit.

The crash happened in the early hours of Jan. 15 in the westbound lanes of the highway at Kent Street. Conyers’ car left the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

Authorities found Conyers dead after the fire was out.