2 injured when minivan rear-ended along I-96

The scene after a crash on I-96 near Nash Highway in Boston Township on June 17, 2019. (Courtesy Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after an immobilized vehicle was rear-ended on I-96 near Clarksville.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday on westbound I-96 near the Nash Highway exit in Boston Township.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a minivan stopped because its rear passenger tire had fallen off. While the driver, a 22-year-old Saginaw man, was trying to change the tire, the minivan was hit from behind by a car.

The driver of the car, a 57-year-old Alto man, and a 29-year-old woman who was a passenger in the minivan were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

The westbound lanes of the highway were shut down for about an hour while emergency responders were on the scene.