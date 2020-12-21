Hunters rescue man who fell ’15 feet’ from tree stand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a desperate cry for help that stopped two West Michigan hunters in their tracks.

The men were heading home from a hunting trip at Ionia State Recreation Area, but a stranger needed saving.

“I hollered out ‘hello,’ and he’s like ‘help,’” Robert Lemire said. “He was pretty messed up; he was laying between a couple of trees and he hit a couple on the way down.”

Lemire said Luke Miller fell about 15 feet from his tree stand in the woods. He called 911 while his friend, Robert Terpstra, stayed for comfort.

“He couldn’t move,” Terpstra said. “He was paralyzed pretty much from the upper chest down.”

To this day, Miller hasn’t seen the two hunters since they rescued him last month. He’s not ready to speak on camera but shared his appreciation with News 8.

“When I meet the two men, I will praise them on how they saved my life, thank them for sticking by me until EMT and the fire department showed up … I’m not sure what would have happened if they did not find me,” Miller said.

Miller’s mom also wanted to give thanks. She wrote a post on Facebook over the weekend, hoping to find the man she said saved her son’s life. As fate would have it, Lemire’s friend saw it and tagged him in the post. He said it was necessary to respond.

“If it was one of my kids and somebody randomly helped them, I’d like to say thank you,” Lemire said. “I hope he finds a way to keep doing what he loves.”

Miller is still recovering at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids. He told News 8 he is thankful for all of the people at Mary Free Bed that have helped him get through this incident.

In the meantime, the two hunters who found him don’t consider themselves heroes but said they were in the right place at the right time.