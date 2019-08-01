Health Dept.: Order only shuts down plant’s acid operations

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia County Health Department says a court order it requested involving a Belding plant only called for shutting down operations involving a certain acid.

The health department says the temporary restraining order issued Friday only requires Kassouni Manufacturing Inc. to halt all production involving trichloroisocyanuric acid. The health department clarified Thursday that KMI’s other operations at the S. Front Street facility are not affected by the order.

The health department says it sought the temporary restraining order after someone discarded trichloroisocyanuric acid in a dumpster outside the Belding plant, leading to a fire on July 19.

The agency said the fire highlighted KMI’s need to address how to safely handle the acid. Previously, the health department had asked KMI to stop using the acid.

Over the past few years, firefighters have responded repeatedly to incidents at the plant involving trichloroisocyanuric acid. When the chemical is mixed with small amounts of water, the resulting reaction can cause a fire and release a noxious and potentially deadly chlorine gas.

KMI has not responded to 24 Hour News 8’s repeated requests for information and did not appear at a recent community forum to discuss the issues.

The case over the restraining order is expected back in the Ionia County Circuit Court on Aug. 12.