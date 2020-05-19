GR man killed in single-car crash in Ionia Co.

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural Ionia County Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police said around 7:40 a.m. authorities were called to the scene of a crash on M-66 near Long Lake Road in Ronald Township, north of Ionia.

Investigators believe a 2016 Honda Civic was heading southbound on M-66 when the driver crossed the centerline, went off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, a 30-year-old Grand Rapids man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an MSP news release.

State police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.