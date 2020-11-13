Furnace gas leak nearly kills 2 people in Ionia Co.

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Authorities say two people were saved after being found unresponsive in a home by another person who had stopped to check on them.

They were found around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Jackson Road in Ionia County’s Boston Township.

First responders say they got an 81-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man out of the home after they had become unconscious and stopped breathing.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation determined there were a carbon monoxide and exhaust-gas leak from the furnace of the home.

Both people were transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Deputies say there were no carbon monoxide detectors in the home at the time.

Carbon monoxide is odorless and invisible. Stoves, furnaces or refrigerators can generate it.

Authorities say this incident is a reminder to make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

