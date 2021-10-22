Four-way stop going in at troublesome intersection near Saranac

An August 2021 Google Streetview image of the intersection of M-21 and Hawley Highway/Morrison Lake Road in Boston Township.

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An intersection near Saranac that has been the site of deadly crashes is finally getting a four-way stop after years of public outcry.

It’s the intersection of M-21 and Hawley Highway/Morrison Lake Road in Boston Township.

The junction lies at the bottom of a steep hill, and includes a confusing jog along M-21 between Morrison Lake and Hawley.

In April 2017, two semi-trucks collided when one of them swerved to try to avoid a car that had pulled out onto M-21 from Hawley. One of the semi drivers, 47-year-old Anthony Nunez of Hudsonville, was killed.

After other serious crashes, people in the area have called for a four-way stop light or sign to try to limit the problems.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says it will now install that four-way stop on Wednesday, assuming the weather cooperates.

