Former Deerfield prison site in Ionia for sale

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A former state prison in Ionia is for sale by the state.

The Michigan Land Bank Fast Track said applications to buy and redevelop the Deerfield Correctional Facility are due to landbank@michigan.gov by noon July 19. The land bank will narrow the field to about three applicants for interviews, then pick one to negotiate a sale.

The 47-acre Deerfield Correctional Facility was built in the 1980s. It closed in March 2009 and has been vacant since then, falling in disrepair.

There was a proposal on the table to turn the site into a privately-run detention facility for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, put a stop to that plan in February, citing objections to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Anyone with questions about buying the property can submit them to the land bank via email before noon June 24 and answers will be posted online June 28.