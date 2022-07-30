IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that Ionia County has its first known case of monkeypox.

The statewide total is now 37, an increase from Thursday’s count of 27.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging anyone who may have been exposed to monkeypox to contact their local health department about vaccination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes monkeypox as part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, but not chickenpox.

It recommends the vaccine to be given to within four days from the exposure date.