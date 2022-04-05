BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire broke out at Herbruck’s Green Meadows Organics farm near Ionia on Monday, according to the Ionia Department of Public Safety.

Around 2:30 p.m., Berlin-Orange Fire Department called in Ionia DPS to help put out a fire at the farm on W Grand River Avenue in Berlin Township. Ionia’s truck 53 was specifically requested because it has an elevated platform, which allowed firefighters to get to the fertilizer equipment fire, Ionia DPS said.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to any more buildings. No people or birds were harmed in the fire, the department said.

Fire broke out at Herbruck’s farm near Ionia on Monday. (April 5, 2022)

Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has a history of fires, the most recent in 2019 when a quarter of a million hens were killed in a fire that burned for hours. A little over a year before in February 2018, seven fire departments battled a blaze that started in an egg storage cooler.

The farm also suffered a loss back in 2005, when a barn burned to the ground, killing 250,000 hens. The damages then amounted to about $5 million.