Firefighters battle Ionia Township house fire

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on the scene of a house fire northeast of Ionia Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Thursday at a house on Kellogg Road between Parmeter and Copper roads in Ionia Township.

Officials at the scene told News 8 that there were people inside the house at the time of the fire.

It’s unclear if everyone was able to get out safely.

News 8 has a crew at the scene working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.