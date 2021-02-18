Firefighters battle Ionia Township house fire

Ionia County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Fire crews battle a house fire in Ionia Township Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on the scene of a house fire northeast of Ionia Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Thursday at a house on Kellogg Road between Parmeter and Copper roads in Ionia Township.

Officials at the scene told News 8 that there were people inside the house at the time of the fire.

It’s unclear if everyone was able to get out safely.

News 8 has a crew at the scene working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links