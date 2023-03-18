Over 50 vehicles were involved in a pileup on I-96 in Portland Township that closed the freeway on March 18, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 50 vehicles are involved and injuries have been reported in a pileup on I-96 that closed the freeway in Portland Township, according to Michigan State Police.

Around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, the Portland Area Fire Authority posted on its Facebook page that it was “working on a 50+ car accident” on I-96 near Knox Road in Portland Township. It advised drivers to avoid the highway.

Around 5:30 p.m., MSP said all lanes of I-96 in that area would be shut down because of the crash. It did not say how long the closure would last. State police estimated that 50 to 100 vehicles may be involved.

MSP said injuries were reported, but it was unclear how severe they were.

Over 50 vehicles were involved in a pileup on I-96 in Portland Township that closed the freeway on March 18, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

MSP said the crash happened due to whiteout conditions that had since cleared.