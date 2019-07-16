Fire breaks out at historic house in Ionia

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters battled for hours after a fire broke out at a historic house in Ionia Monday night.

The fire broke out around 10:45 p.m. Monday night on the second story of a house in the 100 block E. Main Street near the intersection of Rich Street, according to the Ionia Department of Public Safety.

Eventually, the flames broke through the roof. It took firefighters more than three hours to put out the flames, dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8.

There were no reports of injuries, but the house was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.