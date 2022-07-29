IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — No one was hurt when a vehicle crashed into an Ionia garage Friday morning.

Around 3 a.m., officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were sent out to State Street near Hackett Street after receiving reports of a crash.

The driver and an infant child were pulled from the vehicle using the rear hatch, IDPS said. They were examined by Life EMS and refused any further treatment. Officials say no one was injured.

According to IDPS, faulty brakes were the cause of the accident.