End of watch call honors 5-year-old honorary deputy

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies paid tribute Saturday to Ionia County Honorary Deputy Sheriff Peyton Dennis, who died last week, by making a final call.

Five-year-old Peyton Dennis died of terminal cancer (DIPG), a condition he fought for nearly a year.

His fellow deputies honored him with an end of watch call, which was broadcast live on police scanners, exactly one week after his death.

“Ionia County Central Dispatch to all units, stations and departments — standby for a final call. Honorary Police Officer, Deputy and Firefighter Peyton Michael Dennis ended his watch on Saturday December 14th 2019 after five courageous years,” the call stated. “He left a lasting and profound impact on the community of Ionia and will continue to watch over officers and first responders as a guardian angel. Officer Peyton, your honor, courage and bravery will live on through all of us. Rest in peace our friend. We have the watch from here. Peyton Strong.”

The motto, “Peyton Strong,” is now echoed throughout the streets of downtown Ionia, on posters, window art and placards.

Ionia County Dispatch Supervisor Michael Ketchum oversaw the final call broadcast. He says the way the town came together is special.

“Small towns make things a little bit different, a little more special,” Ketchum said. “There’s no doubt about that. It’s a very small community. We come together.”

The final call is a tradition normally reserved for veterans of law enforcement, those retiring after a long life of service or those who were killed on the job. In his 31 years on the job, Ketchum says he’s never seen it done for a five-year-old.

“It’s very uncommon, very uncommon,” Ketchum said. “The first I’ve ever seen actually.”

It was in fact Peyton’s dream to one day become a police officer — a dream his new friends at the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office would help him accomplish while he had the time to enjoy it.

“You love to see kids that want to take that regard and take that career and run with it,” Ketchum said. “We were so honored to help Peyton. He really helped us too.”

On his gravestone are the words, “our hero.” Near the phrase, an officer cap is engraved in the stone — an item Peyton was rarely seen without.

“It’s touching,” Ketchum said. “Very sad especially this time of year. But words that we said in the last call is what we believe in. We love that we were able to do that for the child and love to do that for his family.”

Peyton Dennis’s family is still asking for donations and support through this difficult time. You can make a contribution at their GoFundMe page. You can also post a memory or comment to their Facebook page.