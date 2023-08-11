IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — After manure fertilizer was improperly applied to a field and then washed into a stream, thousands of fish died in Ionia, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Hugh McDiarmid Jr., communications manager for EGLE, told News 8 that EGLE and the Department of Natural Resources learned on Monday about a fish kill in Bellamy Creek. Thousands of fish had died, he said.

Authorities linked the fish kill to bad application of manure fertilizer on a field.

McDiarmid said the fertilizer was applied within 10 feet of a waterway, although it should have been at least 100 feet back, and was not mixed with the soil. And because the manure was spread just before rain, a great deal of it washed into the stream, he said.

Although the manure was originally from Maple Row Dairy in Saranac, a different party was responsible for applying it improperly, according to McDiarmid.

EGLE plans to investigate the circumstances of the fish kill, while DNR plans to investigate its extent.

McDiarmid told News 8 that once the investigation is complete, authorities will likely seek penalties and restitution for the damage caused.