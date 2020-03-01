EB I-96 closed in Ionia Co. after crashes

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Dispatchers say eastbound I-96 at M-66 is closed after two crashes in Ionia County.

The first crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, and the second one happened around 7 p.m. near Portland.

One of those crashes was a rollover, dispatchers say.

Dispatchers say a hospital aircraft has been called to the crash.

Authorities couldn’t immediately confirm any injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or follow the police detour.

It’s unclear how long the closure will last.