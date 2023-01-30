PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The eastbound lanes of I-96 are closed near Portland due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said eastbound I-96 is closed after the Grand River Avenue exit. The crash was reported around 6:45 a.m. Monday, according to MDOT.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities work to clear the scene.

It is unknown what led to the crash, how many vehicles are involved or if there are any reports of injuries.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.