BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Dry conditions this year have made for what could be one of the worst wheat crops in Michigan in years.

Atypical lack of rain in May and June made for slower growth during a crucial stage of development.

“A good chunk of Michigan has been on the U.S. drought monitor for about a month now and some places even longer,” Dennis Pennington, a wheat expert with Michigan State University, said.

He said the state could have one of the worst yields in a decade because of the lack of moisture in the soil.

“The wheat crop is not able to take up moisture from the soil for normal growth and development and so what we are seeing in some fields is that the wheat crop is starting to senescence and dry down prematurely, before it normally would,” Pennington said.

“It hit us at a time that we weren’t used to, basically, and that’s part of the reason why we’re going to see some areas of the state suffer with the wheat crop,” farmer Tim Stuart said.

The Stuart farm in Berlin Township. (June 29, 2023)

Stuart said his wheat growing near Ionia is shorter than normal but his yield will still be relatively strong considering the challenges the crop has faced.

“There will be some areas of the state on the sandier soils that will really feel the effects of the dry weather,” Stuart said. “We went from basically too much water to not enough; however, it looks like the heavier soils were able to hang on to some moisture.“

Stuart is hoping to harvest the crop in the middle of July.

“I don’t think we’ll see our big top-end yields like we usually do,” Stuart said.

The quality of the wheat crop will vary greatly depending on rainfall and there can be significant differences over short distances.

“Even over the past couple days, there’s areas here that had an inch-plus and then if you went 30 miles either way of us, it was below a half an inch,” Stuart said.

The central part of the state appears to be the worst off.

“In the counties of northern Ionia, Newaygo, and a little bit north from there, that area has been dry and has remained dry and even these popup showers that we’ve had recently they have not received significant rainfall,” Pennington said.

Stuart said in addition to having better luck with the rain, how the field is managed — including when it was planted in the fall — is crucial.

“If you can get that wheat crop in in good conditions, get it emerged evenly and I think that helped out,” Stuart said.