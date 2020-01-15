Driver killed in fiery crash on I-96 in Ionia Co.

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was killed in a fiery crash on I-96 in Ionia County early Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. on I-96 near Kent Street in Portland, in eastern Ionia County.

Michigan State Police said a 2016 Buick was heading westbound on I096 when it left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.

Once the fire was out, state police said the driver was found dead inside the vehicle.

It’s unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

State police have not released the driver’s name at this time.