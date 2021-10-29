Driver falls asleep, crashes into Ionia County elementary school

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver fell asleep and crashed into an elementary school near Ionia early Friday morning.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly after 2 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash at RB Boyce Elementary School located on N. State Road near the intersection of Peterson Road in Ronald Township, north of Ionia.

Investigators say a 27-year-old Ionia resident fell asleep behind the wheel, left the roadway and struck the school.

There were no reports of injuries.

The sheriff’s office said drugs and alcohol were not considered to be factors in the crash.