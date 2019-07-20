Dispatchers: No threat from Belding dumpster fire

A photo of dumpster fire in Belding on July 19, 2019. (Courtesy of Deb Harrison)

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — Ionia County dispatchers say there was a small dumpster fire in front of Kassouni Manufacturing Inc. along Front Street.

It happened around 9:44 p.m. Friday in Belding.

Dispatchers say the fire department was able to knock the fire down without incident in a short amount of time.

There is no hazard or danger to the public, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the fire didn’t involve the Kassouni Manufacturing Inc. building.

Since the dumpster was in front of the facility, it was used as a landmark to dispatch fire crews, according to a Facebook post.