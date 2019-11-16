Dispatch: Man shot while hunting near Saranac

Emergency responders respond after a man was shot while hunting in Boston Township on Nov. 16, 2019.

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot while hunting southwest of Saranac Saturday.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. in the area of Grand River Avenue and Bell Road in Boston Township.

The nature and severity of the man’s wound is not yet known. Ionia County Central Dispatch did not have an update on his condition, but did say Aero Med was sent to the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to bring you more information.