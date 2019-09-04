Dispatch: Crews couldn’t free driver from car fire

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews weren’t able to pull a driver from a burning car south of Saranac Wednesday afternoon, dispatchers said.

It happened following a crash on Morrison Lake Road at Peck Lake Road in Boston Township. Authorities say a car and van collided, after which the car burst into flames.

Ionia County Central Dispatch says that when emergency responders arrived, they found the car fully involved. They couldn’t get the driver out.

In addition to one person being killed, authorities said one was injured.

Van and car crashed before the car burst into flames. Ambulance just cleared the scene, presumably carrying the occupant from the van. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/ThpJ253CsT — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) September 4, 2019

They have not provided any information about the victims.

Dispatch posted on Facebook Morrison Lake Road will be shut down in the area “for a considerable amount of time.” Drivers were advised to find another route.

Morrison Lake Rd near Peck Lake Rd is closed for a motor vehicle accident. The roadway will be closed for a… Posted by Ionia County Central Dispatch E911 on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

State police are handling the investigation into the crash.