Dispatch: Crews couldn’t free driver from car fire

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews weren’t able to pull a driver from a burning car south of Saranac Wednesday afternoon, dispatchers said.
It happened following a crash on Morrison Lake Road at Peck Lake Road in Boston Township. Authorities say a car and van collided, after which the car burst into flames.
Ionia County Central Dispatch says that when emergency responders arrived, they found the car fully involved. They couldn’t get the driver out.
In addition to one person being killed, authorities said one was injured.
They have not provided any information about the victims.
Dispatch posted on Facebook Morrison Lake Road will be shut down in the area “for a considerable amount of time.” Drivers were advised to find another route.
State police are handling the investigation into the crash.