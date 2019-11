BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office say one person is suffering serious injuries from a car crash Wednesday in Boston Township.

Authorities say the crash happened at M-21 and Hawley Highway just before 8 p.m.

They say at least one person was taken to the hospital.

The intersection was closed as of 10:37 p.m.

It is unknown how many cars were involved at this time. It is also unknown if anyone else was hurt.

News 8 will keep you updated as we learn more information.