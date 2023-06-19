Authorities on scene of a deadly crash in Boston Township on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teenager was killed in a two-car crash near Clarksville.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Jackson and W. Goodemoot roads in Boston Township.

The sheriff’s office said the car, driven by a female teenager, was trying to turn onto Jackson from Goodemoot when it went into the intersection in front of a northbound tow truck, causing a crash.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the tow truck was not injured.