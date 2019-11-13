Deputies: 2 injured when car hits tree near Saranac

Courtesy photo from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office of the car crash near Saranac. (Nov. 13, 2019)

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office say a medical condition may have caused a man to hit a tree while driving Wednesday.

It happened near Bluewater Highway and Lucky Lane near Saranac just before 4:30 p.m.

Deputies say a 47-year-old man was driving eastbound on Bluewater Highway when they believe he suffered from a medical condition. The car then went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver and a 15-year-old passenger were transported to a Grand Rapids hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Several other agencies were on the scene to assist the crash.

