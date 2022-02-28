Deputies: Man, relative argued before self-defense stabbing

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The man fatally stabbed near Ionia Sunday evening was killed by a relative during an argument, authorities say.

The relative said he stabbed Dennis Conley, 32, in self-defense, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say Conley, the older relative and a third relative lived all live together in the home on Phillip Court near Miller Street, south of Ionia.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office says, Conley and the older relative argued over the cost of heating. Deputies say the argument escalated to threats and Conley then attacked the older relative. The older relative grabbed a kitchen knife and said he was trying to stop Conley from hurting him when he stabbed Conley in the chest.

The relative called 911 and emergency responders tried to save Conley, but he died at the scene.

The older relative’s name has not been released because he does not currently face charges, deputies say. The county prosecutor will decide if any are appropriate.

The sheriff’s office says drug use and a mental health condition were involved in the case.