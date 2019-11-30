Deputies look for man accused in Ionia Co. home break-in

An undated photo of Robert John Briggs. (Courtesy of the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

SEBEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for a man accused of breaking into a home and stealing the homeowner’s car in Ionia County.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Saturday in a home in 11000 block of Keefer Highway in Sebewa Township, near Portland.

Homeowners reported to authorities a strange man was in their home. The homeowner came out with a pistol to confront the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Robert John Briggs of Charlotte, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Briggs attacked the homeowner. Shots were fired, but no one was hit, deputies say.

Deputies say Briggs wrestled the homeowner’s pistol away, robbed him of his car keys and drove away with the dark grey 2014 GMC Sierra Pickup, a bearing Michigan license plate 8GPT8.

Anyone who believes they see Briggs should contact ICSO at 616.527.0400 or their local police department.