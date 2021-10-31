Deputies: Ionia store clerk attacked by robber with sword

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia gas station store clerk was attacked by a man with a sword Sunday morning, authorities say, suffering a stab wound and cuts to his head and neck.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. at the Even More Purks convenience store on Bluewater Highway at State Street in Ionia.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said the attacker, who was dressed in black and carrying a katana, walked up to the store and started using a rope to try to tie the front doors shut from the outside. When the clerk opened the door to find out what was going on, the attacker stabbed him.

The clerk tried to get away, moving back into the store. Deputies say the attacker kept going at him, “slashing and hacking at the clerk’s head and neck,” a release read.

The attacker then grabbed cigarettes and money from the register and ran away.

The clerk, a 56-year-old from Lyons, suffered severe injuries to his head and neck. He was rushed to a Grand Rapids hospital, where he was later listed in serious but stable condition.

Deputies, along with Ionia police and Michigan State Police, soon tracked a suspect to a field on Haynor Road, north of Ionia. There was a brief standoff, authorities said, but the man eventually gave himself up without incident.

He was treated at a hospital in Ionia and then jailed on charges of armed robbery and felonious assault. Additional charges may be added after the county prosecutor reviews the case.

The name of the suspect won’t be released until after he is arrainged, which could happen as early as Monday, but authorities did say he is a 36-year-old from Ionia.