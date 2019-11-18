Deputies: Hunter shot by brother will be OK

Emergency crews respond after a man was shot while hunting in Boston Township on Nov. 16, 2019.

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was shot by his brother while hunting over the weekend is expected to make a full recovery, authorities say.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Fron, 28, of Lowell.

The shooting happened late Saturday afternoon in the area of Grand River Avenue and Bell Road in Boston Township, southwest of Saranac.

Authorities say the brothers were hunting together when one of them shot a deer. They were separated when they went looking for the animal in a corn field. One the brothers, a 29-year-old from Saranac, thought he saw and heard the deer, so he fired again. He then realized he had shot his brother. He called 911 and Fron was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital, where he remained Monday.

The name of the brother who fired the shot has not been released, with the sheriff’s office noting criminal charges could be filed.

Investigators say everyone has been cooperating with their investigation, which is open pending the outcome of toxicology tests.