Deputies: Home invasion suspect hid in the house

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they quickly arrested a man accused of a home invasion because he was still in the house.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on E. Stage Road, near Pine Street in Ionia Township.

A girl was home alone when the man started “ripping on the door handle.” The girl called her mother, who then called 911, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they were told the suspect ran away and took several items, including a laptop and diamond ring. The man had entered the residence by climbing on a dumpster to get through the kitchen window, investigators say.

However, deputies found the suspect was actually hiding in the home. The investigators found the suspect, 37-year-old Travis Michael Minier of Ionia, and arrested him.

On Friday, Minier was arraigned on charges of first-degree home invasion, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and multiple outstanding misdemeanor failure to appear warrants.

Minier is being held at the Ionia County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000.