PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver died after a two-vehicle crash near Portland Saturday morning, deputies say.
It happened around 9:15 a.m. in Portland Township at East Grand River Avenue and Keefer Highway, according to the Ionia County Office of the Sheriff.
The sheriff’s office said a Chrysler Pacifica was heading south on Keefer Highway when its driver did not obey a stop sign at East Grand River Avenue.
Then, the Pacifica hit an eastbound Honda HR-V, according to deputies.
The HR-V spun, flipped over and landed on its roof, according to the Ionia County Office of the Sheriff.
Deputies said the driver of the HR-V died on scene.
No names were released Saturday.
The sheriff’s office did not indicate the condition of the Pacifica’s driver.