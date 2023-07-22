The scene of a crash in Portland Township on July 22, 2023. (Courtesy Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver died after a two-vehicle crash near Portland Saturday morning, deputies say.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. in Portland Township at East Grand River Avenue and Keefer Highway, according to the Ionia County Office of the Sheriff.

The sheriff’s office said a Chrysler Pacifica was heading south on Keefer Highway when its driver did not obey a stop sign at East Grand River Avenue.

Then, the Pacifica hit an eastbound Honda HR-V, according to deputies.

The HR-V spun, flipped over and landed on its roof, according to the Ionia County Office of the Sheriff.

Deputies said the driver of the HR-V died on scene.

No names were released Saturday.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate the condition of the Pacifica’s driver.