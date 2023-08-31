BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was seriously hurt Thursday in a three-car accident on the highway near Lowell, deputies say.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. on westbound I-96 near Hastings Road, in Boston Township, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said traffic was entering a construction zone, approaching a zipper merge that forced cars to slow down and merge right.
The driver of a Dodge pickup truck said they did not notice traffic slowing, which caused them to rear-end a Subaru Legacy, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Subaru Legacy hit the cable barriers dividing the highway and then came to a stop, deputies said, as the Dodge pickup spun out and hit the back of a Honda CR-V.
Deputies said the Subaru Legacy’s driver had serious internal injuries and was taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the drivers of the Dodge pickup and Honda CR-V had “apparent but minor” injuries.
The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said speed appeared to be involved.
No names were released Thursday.
Deputies are investigating.