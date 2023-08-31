BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was seriously hurt Thursday in a three-car accident on the highway near Lowell, deputies say.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on westbound I-96 near Hastings Road, in Boston Township, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said traffic was entering a construction zone, approaching a zipper merge that forced cars to slow down and merge right.

The driver of a Dodge pickup truck said they did not notice traffic slowing, which caused them to rear-end a Subaru Legacy, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Subaru Legacy hit the cable barriers dividing the highway and then came to a stop, deputies said, as the Dodge pickup spun out and hit the back of a Honda CR-V.

The scene of a three-car crash in Boston Township on Aug. 31, 2023. (Courtesy Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the Subaru Legacy’s driver had serious internal injuries and was taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the drivers of the Dodge pickup and Honda CR-V had “apparent but minor” injuries.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said speed appeared to be involved.

No names were released Thursday.

Deputies are investigating.