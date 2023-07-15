IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia Free Fair, a West Michigan tradition, is open and drawing crowds.
The fair opened Thursday and will continue through July 22.
Event organizers expect to welcome around 350,000 visitors during the fair’s 10-day run, according to Brenda Lehmkuhle, executive director of the Ionia County Free Fair Association.
The Ionia Free Fair includes about 40 different rides, and as the name suggests, there is no admission cost at the gate — although there is a parking fee.
Each day, visitors can attend different events, from a Taylor Swift experience July 19 to a rodeo July 21. A full list is available online.