Crews warn of fire danger amid dry, low humidity weather

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — Weather conditions in West Michigan are keeping firefighters on high alert for brush fires.

“The lack of snow has decreased humidity in air,” Belding Fire Chief Tim Lubitz explained. “Lower humidity level in 40s or below, the fire rate tends to increase along with wind and temperature.”

A brush fire on the edge of town kept his department busy for about six hours Monday night. A trail divides the area that got charred from where the fire was halted.

The aftermath of a brush fire in Belding. (March 23, 2021)

“We had a large fire in our swamp area, totaling about 42.3 acres,” Lubitz described. “Probably been around 10 years since we’ve had one that large.”

There was no structural damage and no one was hurt.

Lubitz said brush fires have been a problem all over West Michigan this year.

“Rural areas absolutely get more field fires and stuff like that,” he said. “It’s been probably about five years since we’ve been this bad so far.”

Lubitz said its best to avoid burning anything, including yard waste, when it’s windy. Additionally, you should check in with your fire department before starting a fire.

“(We) understand everybody wants to clean up and we appreciate that,” Lubitz said. “We need to do it safely because structures are hard to replace.”