Crews respond to a fire at Zion United Methodist Church on W. Washington Street in Ionia on Jan. 5, 2023.

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are responding to a fire at a church in Ionia.

Firefighters were called to Zion United Methodist Church on W. Washington Street east of M-66 around 5:40 p.m. on a report of smoke and flames.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

According to the Zion United Methodist’s website, the church was built in 1886. At the time, it was an Evangelical Association. That association later merged with the United Brethren Church and eventually the United Methodist Church in 1968, at which point the church got its current name.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.